Snowfall today: Parts of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh woke up to a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday, with several areas being covered in a thick blanket of snow.

Srinagar adorned a white blanket as a layer of snow covered it following the precipitation.

A spell of snowfall came in Himachal Pradesh's way too. Lahaul and Spiti were covered in a thick blanket of snow as the area received a fresh spell of heavy snowfall.