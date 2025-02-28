Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Snowfall today: Parts of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh woke up to a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday, with several areas being covered in a thick blanket of snow.
Srinagar adorned a white blanket as a layer of snow covered it following the precipitation.
Watch the video here:
A spell of snowfall came in Himachal Pradesh's way too. Lahaul and Spiti were covered in a thick blanket of snow as the area received a fresh spell of heavy snowfall.
(More to come)
