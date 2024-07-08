Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army convoy attacked by terrorists in Machedi area of Kathua district

Jammu and Kashmir terror attacks: After concluding recent operations in the Kulgam and Chinigham areas, an Indian Army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area of the Kathua district on Monday.

As per the officials, the area in Jammu and Kashmir falls under the 9th Corps of the Indian Army.

"After firing by terrorists, our troops also retaliated. More details are awaited," defence officials said.

Meanwhile, after six terrorists were killed in two different encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander 1sec RR, said on Monday that the killing of terrorists in South Kashmir is a significant blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen.

Chauhan also mentioned that, during the operation, one Army personnel also sacrificed his life.

Chauhan also mentioned that, during the operation, one Army personnel also sacrificed his life.

The first encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village. Hours later, another encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.

In June, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain had said.