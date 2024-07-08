Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army convoy attacked by terrorists in Machedi area of Kathua district

  • Indian Army convoy attacked by terrorists in Machedi area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. After firing by terrorists, Indian Army troops also retaliated.

Livemint
Updated8 Jul 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army convoy attacked by terrorists in Machedi area of Kathua district
Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army convoy attacked by terrorists in Machedi area of Kathua district(PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir terror attacks: After concluding recent operations in the Kulgam and Chinigham areas, an Indian Army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area of the Kathua district on Monday.

As per the officials, the area in Jammu and Kashmir falls under the 9th Corps of the Indian Army.

"After firing by terrorists, our troops also retaliated. More details are awaited," defence officials said.

Meanwhile, after six terrorists were killed in two different encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander 1sec RR, said on Monday that the killing of terrorists in South Kashmir is a significant blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen.

Chauhan also mentioned that, during the operation, one Army personnel also sacrificed his life.

Chauhan also mentioned that, during the operation, one Army personnel also sacrificed his life.

The first encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village. Hours later, another encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.

In June, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain had said.

More details awaited

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 05:02 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir: Indian Army convoy attacked by terrorists in Machedi area of Kathua district

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:48 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,115.80
03:51 PM | 8 JUL 2024
98.65 (9.7%)

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:56 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue