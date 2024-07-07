Four terrorists killed in ongoing operations in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives. Operations continue.

Four terrorists have been neutralised, and two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action in separate encounters with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, defence officials said on Sunday.

As reported by ANI citing officials, two separate encounters broke out in Kulgam district on Saturday and were ongoing.

Confrontations ensued between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village during the initial encounter. Meanwhile, hours later, another fierce confrontation erupted in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam district.

“Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operations in Kulgam. Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter. The operations are still on," defence officials said.

More details are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.

In June, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain had said.

(With inputs from ANI)

