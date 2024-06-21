JK: Trial between Sangaldan-Reasi on world’s highest Chenab rail bridge | WATCH

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will be completed by year-end.

Livemint
First Published07:34 AM IST
Indian Railway conducts a trial run on the newly constructed world's highest railway bridge-Chenab Rail Bridge. (Photo: ANI)
Indian Railway conducts a trial run on the newly constructed world’s highest railway bridge-Chenab Rail Bridge. (Photo: ANI)

A trial run of the MEMU train (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) on the newly constructed Electrified Line Section (Reasi-Sangaldan) with a route length of 46 km on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) project was conducted today at a speed of 40 kmph.

According to an official statement, it was successfully carried out starting at 12:35 pm from Sangaldan and reaching Reasi at 14:05 pm. On the way, it passed through nine tunnels with a combined length of 40.787 km and the longest tunnel, T-44, of 11.13 km.

“The first ever full train crossed over the iconic bridge between Dugga and Bakkal stations across the Chenab River, which is the world's highest railway bridge with a central span of 467 metres at a staggering height of 359 metres,” it said.

In the Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir, stations like Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, and Sawlakote have witnessed the implementation of advanced Railway Electrification using ROCS (Rigid Overhead Conductor System) technology at 25 kV, a first for Indian Railways.

Currently, trains operate from Kanyakumari to Katra, with services extending from Baramulla to Sangaldan in the Kashmir Valley.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, including the 48.1 km Banihal-Sangaldan section, is set to conclude by the year's end, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20, 2024.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote in a post on X, “Successful trial run of MEMU train between Sangaldan - Reasi section of USBRL project.”

Phase I of the project, which included the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009. Subsequent phases involved the inauguration of the 18 km Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25 km Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.

The Chenab Rail Bridge, standing 359 meters above the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, is notably 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower. Spanning 1,315 meters, this bridge is a crucial part of a larger effort to integrate the Kashmir Valley into the Indian Railway network, enhancing connectivity to the region.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaJK: Trial between Sangaldan-Reasi on world’s highest Chenab rail bridge | WATCH

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

208.25
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
9.4 (4.73%)

Tata Steel

182.35
10:26 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.3 (1.28%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.95
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.29%)

Bharat Electronics

312.05
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.75 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals

765.60
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
68.7 (9.86%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

262.55
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
22.75 (9.49%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

188.15
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
14 (8.04%)

Prestige Estates Projects

2,015.65
10:11 AM | 20 JUN 2024
148.45 (7.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.000.00
    Chennai
    73,353.000.00
    Delhi
    73,210.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue