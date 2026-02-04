Jammu and Kashmir: Top Jaish commander among two terrorists killed in encounter in Udhampur

Two terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF during an encounter in the Bansantgarh area of Udhampur, following a cordon-and-search operation in Jophar Ramnagar.

The operation, code-named Operation Kiya, was carried out by the White Knight Corps, which shared details on X. The corps said the action was intelligence-led, with critical inputs provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police that led to the terrorists being neutralised.

One of those killed was identified as Avu Mavia, a top commander of JeM, who was active in the area for the last several years, PTI reported.

Army named the operation as "Kiya" and said the area still remains under surveillance.

White Knight Corps wrote in a post on X, “Operation KIYA. Based on specific intelligence input provided by @jmukmrpolice, troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with JKP and CRPF, reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists.”

“Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism,” the post further read.

While body of one of the terrorists was lying on the mouth of a natural cave, another was found lying deep inside it.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including an M4 carbine and an ak assault rifle, were recovered from the slain terrorists.

This comes after security forces on Tuesday launched a joint operation in Basantgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, targeting terrorists.