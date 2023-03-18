Kiran Patel, conman from Gujarat, arrested for posing as top-rated bureaucrat in Jammu and Kashmir2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 04:51 PM IST
- Kiran Patel claimed he fooled the Jammu and Kashmir administration four times. He had been conferred with Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof SUV and official accommodation at a five-star hotel in the state
A bizzare story has come to the forefront wherein a Gujarat conman impersonated being a close aide for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Jammu and Kashmir to look for places susceptible for improving hotel facilities in the states. Patel was conferred with Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof SUV and official accommodation at a five-star hotel in Jammu and Kashmir, reported Hindustan Times.
