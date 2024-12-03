Kashmir Zone Police reported on Tuesday that Junaid Ahmed Bhat, a Category A terrorist with LeT, has been killed in an ongoing operation. He was involved in multiple civilian killings, including those in Gagangir, Ganderbal. Police further alleged that Bhatwas involved in an attack near a tunnel construction site in Jammu and Kashmir's Gagangir in October this year.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of Dachigam on Monday night, the officials said.

The search operation turned into a gunfight after terrorists fired at a search party of the security forces who retaliated. In the exchange of fire on Tuesday morning, he was killed, the officials said.

Bhat, a category "A" terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was wanted for his alleged involvement in the October 20 attack near a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal in which a local doctor and six non-local labourers were killed, they added.

"OP Dachigam: In the ongoing operation, one terrorist is killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat (LeT, Category A). The said terrorist was involved in civilian killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal, and several other terror attacks," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Two suspected women terror associates detained in Udhampur Police on Tuesday detained two women suspected to be "terror associates" under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir''s Udhampur district.

The overground workers (OGWs) have been identified as Maryama Begum from Loudhara village and Arshad Begum from Rai Chak, both in the Basantgarh area, officials said.

They were detained after it was assessed that they posed a significant threat to the safety and security of the region, a police spokesperson said.

"These terror associates were found to be involved in providing logistical support to terrorist groups and working as guides and facilitators for terrorist organisations," he said.

Their continuous actions posed a serious risk to public safety and tranquility, he said.