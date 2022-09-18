Jammu and Kashmir LG inaugurates cinema halls in Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopiyan

Up until the late 1980s, the Valley was home to almost a dozen independent movie theatres, but they were forced to close their doors after receiving threats from two militant outfits. Although authorities tried reopening several of the theatres in the late 1990s, but militants foiled those efforts by attacking the Regal Cinema in Lal Chowk with a devastating grenade in September 1999.

