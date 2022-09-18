Jammu and Kashmir LG inaugurates cinema halls in Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopiyan

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated cinema halls in Kashmir's Shopiyan and Pulwama while announcing that each district in J&K will have theatres soon
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls in the South Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama.
The official handle of The Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir made the announcement on Twitter. The tweet read, “A historic day for J&K UT! Inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth."
After inaugurating the cinema hall, Sinha while speaking to reporters, said, “We will build such multipurpose cinema halls in every district of Jammu and Kashmir soon. Today, I dedicate such cinema halls to the youth of Pulwama and Shopian."
Asked whether the Jammu and Kashmir government was trying to send a message Sinha said, “There is no message. This is an initiative taken by the Mission Youth under (secretary) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary."
Kashmir's first INOX multiplex in Srinagar’s Somwar area having three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 persons will also be open to the public from next week.
Up until the late 1980s, the Valley was home to almost a dozen independent movie theatres, but they were forced to close their doors after receiving threats from two militant outfits. Although authorities tried reopening several of the theatres in the late 1990s, but militants foiled those efforts by attacking the Regal Cinema in Lal Chowk with a devastating grenade in September 1999.
Neelam and Broadway cinemas had opened but had to later shut down due to poor response.