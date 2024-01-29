India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said heavy rain and snowfall are likely to occur over the western Himalayan region on January 31 and February 1 under the influence of two back-to-back western disturbances, that started on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department said it is expecting more rainfall and snowfall activity over the western Himalayas than has been recorded in the past systems during this winter season.

IMD scientist Soma Sen said, “We expect up to heavy rainfall and snowfall to occur over Jammu and Kashmir mainly, and Himachal Pradesh afterwards. Maybe the 31 January and 1 February will be over Jammu and Kashmir, and 1 February and 2 February will be over Himachal Pradesh, and 2 February will be over Uttarakhand." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Simultaneously in the plains adjoining plains of Punjab and Haryana, we expect that light thunderstorm activity and rainfall will also occur during the period starting tomorrow, especially Punjab. Punjab will start earlier than Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh...," she added.

Separately, the Jaipur Meteorological Centre of IMD today said parts of Rajasthan are likely to face light rain in the coming days due to western disturbances.

Also Read | Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to pay $4 million to engine lessors by 15 February The two western disturbances are likely to be active in the state one after the other in the coming days, the MeT department spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first disturbance will be active from January 31-February 1, resulting in light rain in the northwestern and northern parts of the state. The second western disturbance will be active on February 3-4. Due to its effect, light rain with thunder is expected at isolated places in Bikaner division, Shekhawati region and Jaipur division.

Also Read | Election Commission releases date of Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats Mountain peaks in the western Himalayan region have so far remained noticeably bare this winter season, with the IMD attributing it to the lack of active western disturbances -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India.

Meanwhile, parts of the national capital witnessed moderate fog this morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The visibility at 8.30 am was recorded at 500 metres at both Safdarjung and Palam. The relative humidity at the time stood at 99%. The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.

