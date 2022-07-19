Jammu and Kashmir: Mask mandate returns in 3 districts including Srinagar. Read here2 min read . 06:45 PM IST
SRINAGAR :The Jammu and Kashmir administration has reimposed the mask mandate in three districts of the Union Territory after these districts showed a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. Official informed of the rules on Tuesday, after these three districts reported sudden spike in Covid cases.
The officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration informed that the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory which had gone down below 50 in May this year has jumped to nearly 1,200 on Monday, 18 July. Srinagar has 390 active cases, Jammu has 519, official data showed.
According to officials, wearing of face masks has been made compulsory in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, they said.
Jammu and Kashmir reported 152 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,57,184, officials said here. While 85 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 67 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley.
After one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the total fatalities have increased to 4,759, they said.
The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir.
India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,37,83,062, while the active cases dipped to 1,43,654, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The active cases had been showing an upward trend since May 23.
The death toll climbed to 5,25,785 with 25 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 610 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The 25 new fatalities from Covid-19 include six from West Bengal, five from Kerala, three from Assam, two each from Bihar, Delhi and Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Rajasthan.
