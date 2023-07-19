Jammu and Kashmir administrations has decided to close down the new track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine due to inclement weather conditions, informed SSP Reasi Amit Gupta

Chopper service to the shrine has also been suspended in Reasi district today.

Meanwhile, Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended, while authorities ordered closure of schools in Doda and Kishtwar districts as heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu region overnight, officials said on Wednesday.

The chopper and battery car service at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district was also suspended due to the inclement weather, they said.

Heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu division overnight, triggering mudslides and landslides at several places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, forcing authorities to suspend traffic, the officials said.

“The highway is still blocked and people are advised not to travel till the restoration work is completed," a traffic department official said.

The officials said the traffic on Jammu-Pathankot highway was also diverted in Kathua district where two pillars of a bridge suffered damages due to flash floods in Tarnah nallah.

The officials said all government and private schools were closed for the day in Doda and Kishtwar district as a precautionary measure.

The decision was taken for the safety of the students as the water level in Chenab river and its tributaries is on the rise amid continuous rainfall, they said.

(This is a developing news)