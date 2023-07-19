Jammu and Kashmir: New track to Vaishno Devi shrine closed due to bad weather, chopper services suspended1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Due to bad weather, the track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been closed, and chopper service to the shrine is also suspended.
Jammu and Kashmir administrations has decided to close down the new track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine due to inclement weather conditions, informed SSP Reasi Amit Gupta
