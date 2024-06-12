A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces in a village near the International Border in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. Another gunfight occurred in Doda district. This is the third terror attack in the region following the Reasi incident.

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces on Tuesday evening after militants attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, injuring a civilian, said police. The incident took place at around 8 pm in Saida Sukhal village yesterday.

In a separate incident, another gunfight took place between security forces and terrorists in the higher reaches of Doda district, said Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, who reached Kathua to supervise the anti-terrorist operation. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.

Notably, this is the third terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir after the Reasi incident that killed ten pilgrims and injured others after the bus plunged into a gorge when terrorists started firing towards the vehicle which was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra.

Kathua terrorist attack Speaking about the Kathua operation, Jain said two terrorists who appeared to be freshly infiltrated surfaced in Saida Sukhal village around 8 pm. “They (terrorists) asked for water from a household. People got scared, and a police team immediately rushed to the spot with a sub-divisional police officer and a Station House officer," he informed.

"One of the terrorists tried to hurl a grenade and was killed in the exchange of fire, while the second terrorist is reported to be hiding in the village. The operation in the village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from here, was underway," the ADGP said as quoted by PTI.

Following the encounter, police recovered an AK assault rifle and a rucksack from the possession of the slain terrorist, whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A civilian named Omkar Nath, also known as "Bitu," sustained severe injuries to his arm during the terrorist attack and was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

