Jammu and Kashmir news: Army foils terrorist infiltration bid in Battal, one soldier injured

Written By Alka Jain
Updated23 Jul 2024, 07:48 AM IST
One soldier was injured during an exchange of fire after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging in a gunfight in the Battal sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said White Knight Corps.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the White Knight Corps said, “Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h.”

"During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," it added.

On Monday, terrorists attacked the Village Development Committee (VDC) in Gunda village, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir during a firefight with security personnel. Following the attack, an Army unit responded, which resulted in a firefight.

"Operation Gunda: Terrorists attacked the house of a VDC in Gunda, Rajouri at 0310 hours. A nearby Army column reacted, and a firefight ensued," the White Knight Corps stated on X.

Over the past few months, there has been an increase in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including an attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

On Thursday, Indian Army troops fired after detecting suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a separate incident, two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district on Thursday.

This encounter followed another incident where four army soldiers, including an officer, were killed while battling terrorists in Doda on Tuesday.

On July 15, based on specific intelligence, the Indian Army and J-K Police launched a joint operation north of Doda. Contact with terrorists was made around 9 pm, leading to a heavy firefight. Four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action: Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

On July 16, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, laid a wreath to honor Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh, who sacrificed their lives during the counter-terrorist operation in Doda to ensure peace in the region.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 07:48 AM IST
