Jammu and Kashmir news: Bihar worker succumbs to terrorist attack in Anantnag

A worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials here said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point blank range at Jablipora in Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.