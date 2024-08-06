Jammu and Kashmir news: Encounter between militants and security forces underway in Basantgarh of Udhampur

An encounter started between the security forces and a group of terrorists in the Basantgarh area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published6 Aug 2024, 10:52 PM IST
An encounter started between the security forces and a group of terrorists in the Basantgarh area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The gun battle between the two sides started after the security forces established contact with the group of terrorists who were hiding in the higher reaches of the Pathi Nalla Khanerd area of Basantgarh and cornered them in the forests.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), DIG Udhampur of Reasi Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat posted, “After specific input was gleaned regarding movement in the area, a SADO was launched in the wee hours today by our parties; contact has been established with a group of terrorists in Khaned area of PS Basantgarh. Ops underway @JmuKmrPolice @adgpi @crpfindia.”

There was no report of any casualty, and a hunt for the terrorists was underway.

Earlier today, a joint search operation by police and the Army was launched in Pathi Nalla Khanerd area following a tipoff about the presence of a group of terrorists in the higher reaches of Basantgarh of Udhampur district.

Reinforcements have also rushed to the area to track down and neutralise the holed-up terrorists, the officials said.

Udhampur is one of the mountainous districts of the Jammu division where foreign terrorists have been reported to be hiding in the dense forests.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in J&K announced a joint protest in the Kathua district on August 8 in support of their demands for the restoration of statehood and the rollback of amendments by the central government to empower the lieutenant governor in the Union Territory.

"A joint meeting of all the parties was held at the Congress headquarters in Jammu to chart out the further course of action against the government. We have the same agenda to get back statehood for J&K, hold early assembly elections, and empower the people," convenor of the all-party meeting and Shiv Sena (UBT) state chief Manish Sahni said.

 

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 10:52 PM IST
