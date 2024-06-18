Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange of fire between Security Forces and terrorists in Poonch district

  • An exchange of fire broke out between the security forces and terrorists after a cordon and search operation was launched in Poonch district of J&K

Last week, a massive search operation was launched in J&K to track down and neutralise terrorists after the June 9 bus attack. PTI
Last week, a massive search operation was launched in J&K to track down and neutralise terrorists after the June 9 bus attack. PTI

An exchange of fire broke out between the security forces and terrorists after a cordon and search operation was launched in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Tuesday, said J&K Police.

“A cordon and search operation was initiated by security forces in the Poonch district based on specific information about terrorists in the area. There was an exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces,” said the J&K Police.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, a massive search operation was launched in Jammu and Kashmir to track down and neutralise terrorists after the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.

In past few days, terrorists had attacked at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts, killing 9 people, including 7 pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, and leaving several others wounded.

The DGP, along with Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar and Jammu zone Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain, visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps and interacted with General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, Indian Army had said.

“... They deliberated upon the ongoing counter terror operations. They reaffirmed their commitment to ensure peace and security in the region,” the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army had said in a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter) after the meeting.

The bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after the terrorist attack in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 9 evening.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Reasi terror attack case and started a thorough inquiry into it to unearth the underlying conspiracy behind the attack that raised concerns over security situations in the Union Territory, officials had said on Monday.

Two Pakistani terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector in an over 15-hour long operation on June 13.

 

