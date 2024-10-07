Jammu and Kashmir news: THESE areas receive season’s 1st snowfall. Know full IMD weather forecast here

Jammu and Kashmir news: The snowfall season has started in the popular tourist destination. On Sunday, October 6, light snowfall occurred in the higher areas of Kashmir including the popular - Gulmarg.

Citing NVI, Greater Kashmir reported that the Phase II of Gulmarg received 2 to 3 inches of snow while light snow was also reported at Razdan Pass in North Kashmir's Gurez.

J-K weather forecast for next few days No specific warning has been issued for the state till October 10 and reports have also stated that the region is expected to see dry days for the next ten days.

An independent weather forecaster has indicated October 7 and 8 are expected to be mostly dry, with only a slight chance of brief showers in some areas, as reported by Greater Kashmir. The report further added that from October 9-10, dry conditions are likely to continue and there is 50 percent chance of short rain spells in some locations. For prediction from October 10-14, the report added that dry weather would persist.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, IMD predicted that India could be in for a harsh winter as La Nina conditions are expected to emerge by October-November, potentially bringing severe cold waves to northwest and central India. There is now a 71 percent chance that La Nina will develop by October-November, which could result in colder-than-normal temperatures in northern India, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

IMD weather forecast for today, October 7 - The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains over Kerala, Mahe during 6th-12th October while heavy rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal during 7th-11th October. Moreover, heavy rains has also been predicted over South Interior Karnataka during 6th-8th October.