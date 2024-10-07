Jammu and Kashmir news: THESE areas receive season’s 1st snowfall. Know full IMD weather forecast here

  • Jammu and Kashmir news: IMD predicted that India could be in for a harsh winter as La Nina conditions are expected to emerge by October-November, potentially bringing severe cold waves to northwest and central India

Livemint
Updated7 Oct 2024, 07:57 AM IST
J-K news: Tourists play with snow (PTI Photo)
J-K news: Tourists play with snow (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir news: The snowfall season has started in the popular tourist destination. On Sunday, October 6, light snowfall occurred in the higher areas of Kashmir including the popular - Gulmarg.

Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates

Citing NVI, Greater Kashmir reported that the Phase II of Gulmarg received 2 to 3 inches of snow while light snow was also reported at Razdan Pass in North Kashmir's Gurez.

J-K weather forecast for next few days

No specific warning has been issued for the state till October 10 and reports have also stated that the region is expected to see dry days for the next ten days.

An independent weather forecaster has indicated October 7 and 8 are expected to be mostly dry, with only a slight chance of brief showers in some areas, as reported by Greater Kashmir. The report further added that from October 9-10, dry conditions are likely to continue and there is 50 percent chance of short rain spells in some locations. For prediction from October 10-14, the report added that dry weather would persist.

 

Also Read | Monsoon ends with 8% surplus, rains 14% below normal in east and northeast

Meanwhile, earlier this month, IMD predicted that India could be in for a harsh winter as La Nina conditions are expected to emerge by October-November, potentially bringing severe cold waves to northwest and central India. There is now a 71 percent chance that La Nina will develop by October-November, which could result in colder-than-normal temperatures in northern India, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Also Read | Farooq Abdullah ‘confident’ that Congress-NC will form J&K govt, says ‘if PDP…’

IMD weather forecast for today, October 7

- The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains over Kerala, Mahe during 6th-12th October while heavy rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal during 7th-11th October. Moreover, heavy rains has also been predicted over South Interior Karnataka during 6th-8th October.

-In North East India, heavy rains are predicted over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 7th October. The weather department has predicted no significant rainfall over Northwest, West & Central India during next one week.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir news: THESE areas receive season’s 1st snowfall. Know full IMD weather forecast here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.