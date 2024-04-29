Jammu and Kashmir news: Avalanche hits Sonmarg as incessant rains, trigger landslide; schools closed on April 30
Flash floods in Kupwara, Kashmir prompt school closures. J&K Police conduct rescue operations. Omar Abdullah urges swift response from administration. IMD forecasts more rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand with a warning of lightning.
Heavy rains have triggered flash floods in parts of northern Kashmir's border district, Kupwara, on Monday, leading to the closure of schools in Kashmir division for April 30. An official statement released read ‘in view of the inclement weather and incessant rain, it is hereby ordered that the class-work in all educational institutions upto higher secondary level in Kashmir division shall remain suspended on 30-04-2024’.