Heavy rains have triggered flash floods in parts of northern Kashmir's border district, Kupwara, on Monday, leading to the closure of schools in Kashmir division for April 30. An official statement released read ‘in view of the inclement weather and incessant rain, it is hereby ordered that the class-work in all educational institutions upto higher secondary level in Kashmir division shall remain suspended on 30-04-2024’.

A video posted on X (formerly twitter) by newswire ANI shows a flooded area in Chogal village of Kupwara district. The wire agency reported that the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

The incessant rains have also caused flood-like situations in some parts of northern Kashmir’s Handwara district.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKSDMA) Monday declared a holiday for schools in Kupwara district due to the heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours. Additionally, the weather department has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday. The IMD also warned of lightning, stating it is very likely.

In Mandi area of Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir, 8-10 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall.

Former J&K state chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah has expressed concern over the reports of flash floods and requested the administration to respond to the situation.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah said: “Deeply concerned by the reports of flash floods & water-logging from many areas of the valley, particularly the areas I. Kupwara & Handwara. I request the administration to respond to this developing situation on a war footing to reach people & provide them with assistance."

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall was reported from northern Kashmir's Bandipora district and the Machil sector of Kupwara district on Monday.

