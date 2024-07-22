Jammu and Kashmir news: Major terror attack at army picket in Rajouri, firing underway. Details here

  • Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after suspected terrorists fired at a security post

Livemint
Updated22 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST
Major terror attack at army picket, firing underway
Major terror attack at army picket, firing underway(PTI)

A major terror attack took place at an Army picket in remote village of Rajouri on Monday morning,  informs PRO Defence Jammu. Currently, firing is underway. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after suspected terrorists fired at a security post early on Monday, official sources said.

According to them, suspected terrorists fired at a security post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 am, and security personnel retaliated.

Following a brief exchange of fire, a cordon and search operation was launched, official sources said.

More details awaited

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir news: Major terror attack at army picket in Rajouri, firing underway. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.000.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      74,485.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue