Jammu and Kashmir news: Major terror attack at army picket in Rajouri, firing underway. Details here

A major terror attack took place at an Army picket in remote village of Rajouri on Monday morning, informs PRO Defence Jammu. Currently, firing is underway.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after suspected terrorists fired at a security post early on Monday, official sources said.

According to them, suspected terrorists fired at a security post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 am, and security personnel retaliated.

Following a brief exchange of fire, a cordon and search operation was launched, official sources said.