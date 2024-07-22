A major terror attack took place at an Army picket in remote village of Rajouri on Monday morning, informs PRO Defence Jammu. Currently, firing is underway.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after suspected terrorists fired at a security post early on Monday, official sources said.
According to them, suspected terrorists fired at a security post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 am, and security personnel retaliated.
Following a brief exchange of fire, a cordon and search operation was launched, official sources said.
More details awaited
