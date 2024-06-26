Jammu and Kashmir news: One terrorist killed in encounter by security forces in Doda, Chinese hand grenade recovered

Jammu and Kashmir news: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said one terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the forest area of Doda district during a search and cordon operation following twin terrorist attacks in the district early this month

Jammu and Kashmir news: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said one terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the forest area of Doda district during a search and cordon operation following twin terrorist attacks in the district early this month.

The police said a gunfight started in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9.50 am amid intensified search and cordon operation by state police along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following terrorist attacks in the hilly district on 11 and 12 June, 2024.

It is important to note that six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11, while a policeman was injured in a gunfight with terrorists at Kota top in the Gandoh area the next day.

Following the twin attacks, security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of 5 lakhs each for four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated and operated in the district

The police officials said the security forces came under heavy fire from the terrorists hiding in a 'dhok' (mud house) when they launched an operation in the village of Sinoo panchayat. One terrorist was killed in the retaliatory fire after he came out and opened fire on the search parties, the officials added.

The exchange of fire was still going on when the last reports were received. They added that an army helicopter was also seen hovering over the area for surveillance.

Meanwhile, a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from the village of Pind in the Chingus area of the Rajouri district, the officials said.

Earlier on June 19, two terrorists were killed in the Baramulla district in an encounter with security forces.

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at Reasi, Kathua, and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan were killed. A civilian and at least seven security personnel were also injured.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to "work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner."

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the series of terror-related incidents.

 

 

