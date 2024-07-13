Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed that she has been put under house arrest to prevent her from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada on Martyrs' Day

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti posted images of her residence's gate being locked.

Along with the image, she posted, “The gates of my house have been locked up yet again to prevent me from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada - an enduring symbol of Kashmir's resistance and resilience against authoritarianism, oppression and injustice. The sacrifice of our martyrs is a testament that the spirit of Kashmiris cannot be crushed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today even observing it in remembrance of the protesters martyred on this day has been criminalised. On 5th August 2019, J-K was dismembered, disempowered and stripped of everything that was sacrosanct for us. They intend to erase each one of our collective memories. But such assaults will only strengthen our determination to continue the fight for our rights and dignity," the PDP president added.

It is important to note that every year, leaders of all mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir visit Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on July 13 to pay homage to 22 protesters who were allegedly killed by the erstwhile Maharaja army in 1931.

Expressing outrage over "police excesses" to stop people from paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives to establish a "just, fair and democratic regime" in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, "Another 13th July, Martyr's Day, another round of locked gates and police excesses to stop people from paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives to establish a just, fair and democratic regime in J-K."

“Everywhere else in the country, these people would have been celebrated but in J-K the administration wants to ignore these sacrifices. This is the last year they will be able to do this. InshaAllah next year we will mark 13th July with the solemnity & respect this day deserves," Abdullah posted on X.

Another Jammu and Kashmir leader Sajad Lone of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) claimed that he has been put under house arrest on Martyr's Day.

Taking to X, Lone posted," For no reason informed of being under house arrest. I really fail to understand what the administration gets in stopping people from going to the martyrs graveyard. People have a right to choose their heroes. And the martyrs are heroes for the people of Kashmir."

