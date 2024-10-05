Jammu and Kashmir news: Security forces eliminate two terrorists in Kupwara in ‘Operation Gugaldhar’

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 09:25 AM IST
The operation is still on and is being led by a joint team of J-K Police and the army. (Representational photo)
The army said on Saturday that security forces had eliminated two terrorists in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of “Operation GUGALDHAR.”

"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered. A search of the area is underway and an operation is in progress," the army said in a statement.

Earlier, security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Indian Army said.

The army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps in a post on X said troops spotted suspicious activity in Gugaldhar and challenged the intruders, leading to an exchange of firing.

The operation is still on and is being led by a joint team of J-K Police and the army, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 09:25 AM IST
