The army said on Saturday that security forces had eliminated two terrorists in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of "Operation GUGALDHAR."

"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered. A search of the area is underway and an operation is in progress," the army said in a statement.

Earlier, security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Indian Army said.

The army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps in a post on X said troops spotted suspicious activity in Gugaldhar and challenged the intruders, leading to an exchange of firing.

The operation is still on and is being led by a joint team of J-K Police and the army, it said.