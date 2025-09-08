Jammu and Kashmir news: Terrorist killed as security forces conduct anti-terror operation in Guddar forest of Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir news: An encounter has begun in the Guddar forest, Kulgam, based on specific intelligence. The Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the Army and CRPF, are involved in the operation.

During the anti-terror operation, a terrorist was killed and a junior commissioned officer sustained injuries, according to the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army.

In a post on the social media platform X, Chinar Corps wrote, Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam."

The post further read, “Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress.”

The security forces initiated a search operation in the Gudar forest area after receiving information about terrorists being present there, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

According to the officials, the search operation escalated into an encounter when terrorists fired at the security forces' positions.

NIA searches 22 locations in J&K, other states

The anti-terror operation by the security forces comes as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir on Monday August 8, PTI reported citing officials.

The searches are underway as part of the agency's investigation into a terror conspiracy case.

According to officials, searches are currently ongoing in the districts of Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

