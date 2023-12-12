Several houses were gutted in a massive fire at Chanjmullah village of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. A number of fire tenders rushed to the spot and so far no causalities were reported in the fire incident as more details are awaited from the administration. The reason for the fire still remains unknown, but the video shows that the fire is spreading fast as the local residents help the fire department in controlling the fire.

In other news from Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a digital reservation system catering to pilgrims visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to Bhairon Ji Temple passenger ropeway, as per officials. The launch even was conducted at Raj Bhavan and was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, board members, and Padma Shri Professor Vishwamurti Shastri, the officials said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the Shrine Board's dedication to enhancing facilities and incorporating modern amenities to ensure a convenient and seamless pilgrimage experience.

Online availability of tickets

Earlier, the passenger ropeway tickets, were distributed on a first-come first-served basis exclusively through offline counters. But, with the launch of the initiative, the tickets will be accessible via the online portal www.maavaishnodevi.org, according to the spokesman.

He mentioned that the initial online ticket limit is set at ₹2,000 per day for pilgrims, with plans to incrementally increase this ceiling in the upcoming months. Additionally, the spokesman highlighted that this initiative by the shrine board aims to not only streamline the pilgrimage process for devotees but also to curtail the annual expenditures of the board.

The Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway has the capability to accommodate 800 individuals per hour and operates continuously for a duration of eight to ten hours each day, the spokesman added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!