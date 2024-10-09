Jammu and Kashmir news: Terrorists abduct Army jawan from Anantnag, search operations underway

A Territorial Army soldier was abducted by terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, with one soldier escaping. Security forces are conducting a search operation for the missing soldier

Livemint
Updated9 Oct 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Picture for representation. Terrorists abduct Army jawan from J&K’s Anantnag,
Picture for representation. Terrorists abduct Army jawan from J&K’s Anantnag,(PTI)

A Territorial Army (TA) soldier was reportedly abducted by terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported on Wednesday, October 9 citing sources

As per the report, two TA soldiers were taken from a forested area, but one managed to escape.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation in the region to locate the missing soldier.

"Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag. Fortunately, one of them has returned. Security forces are actively searching for the remaining jawan," ANI quoted the sources as saying

Further details are awaited.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir news: Terrorists abduct Army jawan from Anantnag, search operations underway

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.