Jammu and Kashmir news: Army vehicle attacked near Gulmarg’s Botapathri, 1 civilian killed, 4 soldier injured

An army vehicle was attacked near Botapather in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Thursday evening. At least two soldiers have been injured in the terror attack

Published24 Oct 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir news: Army vehicle attacked near Gulmarg's Botapathri
Jammu and Kashmir news: Army vehicle attacked near Gulmarg’s Botapathri(PTI)

An army vehicle was attacked near Botapather in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Thursday evening. At least 1 civilian killed and four soldiers injured in the terror attack, news agency ANI reported, however PTI said 2 injured.

The vehicle attacked belonged to the 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), India Today reported. It was en route from Botapathr and was part of a convoy in Baramulla when the terrorists launched an attack.

News agency ANI—citing army officials—reported that a civilian porter was killed in the attack.

The Gulmarg attack comes hours after terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district today morning. Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said.

Earlier on Sunday, 6 non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed in a terror attack at a workers' camp in Ganderbal district, while a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.

 

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 07:49 PM IST
