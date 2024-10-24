Jammu and Kashmir news: Army vehicle attacked near Gulmarg’s Botapathri, 1 civilian killed, 4 soldier injured

An army vehicle was attacked near Botapather in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Thursday evening. At least 1 civilian killed and four soldiers injured in the terror attack, news agency ANI reported, however PTI said 2 injured.

The vehicle attacked belonged to the 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), India Today reported. It was en route from Botapathr and was part of a convoy in Baramulla when the terrorists launched an attack.

News agency ANI—citing army officials—reported that a civilian porter was killed in the attack.

The Gulmarg attack comes hours after terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district today morning. Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said.