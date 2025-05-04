Jammu and Kashmir: Three soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir: Three Army personnel were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, May 4.

Advertisement

The army truck was part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along National Highway 44 when the accident occurred near Battery Chashma at around 11.30 am, the officials said.

The deceased soldiers' bodies have been retrieved from the gorge, and are being transported to the District Hospital in Ramban, inspector Parihar told news agencies.

The deceased were identified as sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar and Man Bahadur. The extent of the crash was such that the army vehicle was reduced into a mangled heap of metal, PTI reported.

Joint rescue operation launched Officials said a joint rescue operation was launched immediately by army, police, SDRF and local volunteers and three soldiers, travelling in the vehicle, were found dead on-the-spot.

Advertisement

Ramban flash floods In other news, flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, left Ramban reeling during Easter. Three people including two children lost their lives, as the floods washed away scores of houses and roads.

Read More

The flash floods also led to landslides that blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), and left hundreds stranded on the 250-kilometre stretch, the only all-weather road that links Kashmir with the rest of India.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Bandipora amid search operations

While talking to reporters, locals in the region said the flash floods completely washed away a whole market, which was home to around 20-25 shops.

Three soldiers dead in Bandipora In January this year, three Indian Army soldiers were killed and three others critically injured in a road accident in the SK Payeen area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district after an Army vehicle skidded off the Bandipora-Srinagar road and plunged into a deep gorge. Advertisement