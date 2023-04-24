NIA attaches a house and two kanals of land of Hizbul Mujahideen chief's sons

NIA attaches a house and two kanals of land of Hizbul Mujahideen chief's sons3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
- A team of NIA officials first attached a house in Ram Bagh area here registered in the name of Syed Ahmed Shakeel, son of designated terrorist Salahudeen, they said.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached properties to belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudeen’s two sons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam and Srinagar districts, officials said.
