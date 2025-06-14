Jammu and Kashmir: Parks at tourist places closed after Pahalgam attack to reopen in phased manner, says LG Manoj Sinha

Pahalgam terror attack: Parks at tourist places in Jammu and Kashmir, which had been closed after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack are set to be reopened in a phased manner, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had shut 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across Kashmir Valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, as per an earlier report.

“Some places were closed after April 22 (attack) in view of security considerations,” Sinha said.

J&K officials obtained reports from every district, after which they decided to reopen the parks.

“The divisional commissioners and IGPs of Kashmir and Jammu have taken reports from every district and it has been decided to reopen some destinations in a phased manner,” Sinha told reporters.

The lieutenant governor was speaking to reporters after visiting the Nunwan Base Camp of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Which tourists spots in J&K are being reopened? In the first phase, the tourist destinations that will be opened for visitors include Beetab Valley and parks near Pahalgam market in the famous tourist destination of Pahalgam, Verinag, Kokernag and Achabal gardens in Anantnag district.

Sinha said that in Srinagar, destinations like Badamwari Park, Duck Park near Nigeen and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal will be opened in the phase.

These eight places are being reopened and tourists can visit there, he added.

Eight destinations would be reopened in Jammu region as well, the lieutenant governor informed reporters.

“Eight places are being reopened in the first phase. In the next phase, some other destinations will be re-opened,” he said.

"Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devipindi, Siyad Baba and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur -- all in Jammu region -- are also being reopened in the first phase," Sinha added.

The tourism industry was badly hit in Jammu and Kashmir after terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam.