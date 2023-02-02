J&K Police arrests govt school teacher-turned LeT terrorist for several blast cases
- The arrest of Arif, a resident of Reasi district, follows investigations in the recent twin blast case at Narwal in Jammu
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday informed that they have arrested a government school teacher turned Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist for allegedly carrying out multiple blasts in the Jammu region. The blasts cases include one where where a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims was bombed.
