The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday informed that they have arrested a government school teacher turned Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist for allegedly carrying out multiple blasts in the Jammu region. The blasts cases include one where where a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims was bombed.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh informed of the arrest of Arif, the government school teacher turned terrorist.

The arrest of Arif, a resident of Reasi district, follows investigations in the recent twin blast case at Narwal in Jammu. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted inside a perfume bottle was recovered from his possession, Singh told reporters in Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief said this was the first time that such type of a bomb was recovered in the Union Territory.

Arif was allegedly working at the behest of his Pakistani handlers and admitted to his involvement in bombing the bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that killed four people and injured 24 last May, Singh said.

He also accepted his role in an IED explosion in Jammu's Shastri Nagar area in February 2022 besides the twin explosions at Narwal on January 21 that left nine people injured.

"All the (ready-to-use) IEDs have come from across the border," Singh said, adding further investigation is underway.

On 21 January this year, at least six people were injured in two blasts in Jammu, police said, ahead of the arrival of Indian opposition leader and Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The blasts hit Jammu's transport yard in the Narwal area, said regional police chief Mukesh Singh, as security has been heightened with Gandhi's march expected to reach the city on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a three-storey building collapsed at Narwal Yard Transport Nagar Area of Jammu on Wednesday.

However, no loss of life was reported as people were evacuated before the collapse, officials said.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions have disrupted everyday life in Jammu and Kashmir.