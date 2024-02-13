The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday informed that they have arrested terrorist Adil Manzoor, who was involved in the shooting of two labourers from Punjab in the Srinagar area of the Union Territory. Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih were shot at their residence on 7 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Amritpal Singh died on the spot, Rohit Masih was taken to nearby hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries. The duo belonged to the Amritsar district of Punjab and were working in Jammu and Kashmir to support their poor families.

The police had cordoned off the area after the shootings and were searching for the terrorists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The attack in Srinagar was the first terrorist attack against non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir this year. The security establishment went on high-alert after the attack as it brought back the memories of 2019-20, when non-locals were targeted in the valley.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!