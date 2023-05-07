Jammu and Kashmir Police on 7 May averted a major tragic incident with it apprehending a terror associate in Pulwama and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing approximately 5 to 6 kg.
Police said that the arrested terror associate was identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Pulwama's Arigam. Following the arrest, police have registered a case.
"Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam #Pulwama and recovering an #IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the massive search operation to hunt down terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri -- that began on Friday -- continued on Sunday.
"Search operation to track down terrorists underway in the Kandi area of Rajouri," officials said.
On May 5, five soldiers lost their lives in the anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. They were killed during the anti-terror 'Operation Trinetra' of the Indian Army with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF.
With agency inputs.
