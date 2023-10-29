Jammu and Kashmir: Police official shot at Eidgah in Srinagar
As per details, he has been shifted to a hospital.
A police official was shot at Eidgah in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on 29 October, reported news agency ANI.
The security personnel have cordoned the area and the hunt for the shooter is underway. More details are awaited.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.
