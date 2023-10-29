Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Jammu and Kashmir: Police official shot at Eidgah in Srinagar
BREAKING NEWS

Jammu and Kashmir: Police official shot at Eidgah in Srinagar

Livemint

  • As per details, he has been shifted to a hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar. (Screengrab)

A police official was shot at Eidgah in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on 29 October, reported news agency ANI.

As per details, he has been shifted to a hospital.

The security personnel have cordoned the area and the hunt for the shooter is underway. More details are awaited.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST
