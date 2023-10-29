Jammu and Kashmir: Police official shot at Eidgah in Srinagar

A police official was shot at Eidgah in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on 29 October, reported news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, he has been shifted to a hospital.

The security personnel have cordoned the area and the hunt for the shooter is underway. More details are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!