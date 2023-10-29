BREAKING NEWS
Jammu and Kashmir: Police official shot at Eidgah in Srinagar
A police official was shot at Eidgah in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on 29 October, reported news agency ANI.
As per details, he has been shifted to a hospital.
The security personnel have cordoned the area and the hunt for the shooter is underway. More details are awaited.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.
