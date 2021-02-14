Jammu and Kashmir police recover 6-6.5 kgs of IED from bus stand

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a person named Sohail, and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 6-6.5 kilogram from his possession at the Jammu bus stand, said Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG), Mukesh Singh on Sunday.

He informed that Police also recovered 15 small IEDs and 6 pistols along with ammunition from Samba on Saturday night. "We are investigating the backward and forward linkages of the recovered arms and ammunition," said the IG.

"We were on high alert as we had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of Pulwama attack. We had information that this time the attack will be in Jammu city. Last night we arrested a person named Sohail and recovered 6-6.5 kilograms of IED from his possession. The IED was not activated," said Singh.

The IG said that during interrogation, the accused confessed that he is a nursing student and studying in Chandighar.

"Sohail received a message from Pakistan's Al-Badr-Tanzeem commander that he has to place an IED here. He was given 3-4 targets to place the IED, which includes Raghunath Temple, bus stand, railway station, and a jewelers' market in Jammu. He was supposed to place an IED in one of these places. He further reviled that after placing the IED, he was supposed to take a flight to Srinagar, where a man named Athar Shakeel Khan, a high ranking overground worker of Al-Badr-Tanzeem, would have received him. After that the accused would have become an active member of Al-Badr-Tanzeem," Singh informed.

He added that a person named Qazi Waseem in Chandigarh was also aware of this matter, he has been held. "We have also arrested a person named Abid Nabi," he said.

This development comes on the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 Indian soldiers were killed in 2019 after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

