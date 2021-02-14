Jammu and Kashmir police recover 6-6.5 kgs of IED from bus stand

"Sohail received a message from Pakistan's Al-Badr-Tanzeem commander that he has to place an IED here. He was given 3-4 targets to place the IED, which includes Raghunath Temple, bus stand, railway station, and a jewelers' market in Jammu. He was supposed to place an IED in one of these places. He further reviled that after placing the IED, he was supposed to take a flight to Srinagar, where a man named Athar Shakeel Khan, a high ranking overground worker of Al-Badr-Tanzeem, would have received him. After that the accused would have become an active member of Al-Badr-Tanzeem," Singh informed.