Jammu and Kashmir: Punjab man shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; police cordons off area
Jammu and Kashmir: At least one more person is grievously injured in the shooting and is evacuated for medical attention
Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that the terrorist shot dead a Punjab man in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar. The police said that the victim is identified as Amritpal Singh, who is a resident of Amritsar. At least one more person is grievously injured in the shooting and is evacuated for medical attention, the police said while adding that the shooting areas have been cordoned off.
This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!