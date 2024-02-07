 Jammu and Kashmir: Punjab man shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; police cordons off area | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 15:59:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.35 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 675.50 3.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 267.95 -2.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.90 0.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.55 0.03%
Business News/ News / India/  Jammu and Kashmir: Punjab man shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; police cordons off area
Back Back

Jammu and Kashmir: Punjab man shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; police cordons off area

 Livemint

Jammu and Kashmir: At least one more person is grievously injured in the shooting and is evacuated for medical attention

Representational Image: Security personnel deployed near an encounter site (PTI)Premium
Representational Image: Security personnel deployed near an encounter site (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that the terrorist shot dead a Punjab man in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar. The police said that the victim is identified as Amritpal Singh, who is a resident of Amritsar. At least one more person is grievously injured in the shooting and is evacuated for medical attention, the police said while adding that the shooting areas have been cordoned off.

#Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj #Srinagar, who #succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a post on X.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Feb 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App