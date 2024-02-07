Hello User
Jammu and Kashmir: Punjab man shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; police cordons off area

Livemint

  • Jammu and Kashmir: At least one more person is grievously injured in the shooting and is evacuated for medical attention

Representational Image: Security personnel deployed near an encounter site

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that the terrorist shot dead a Punjab man in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar. The police said that the victim is identified as Amritpal Singh, who is a resident of Amritsar. At least one more person is grievously injured in the shooting and is evacuated for medical attention, the police said while adding that the shooting areas have been cordoned off.

#Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj #Srinagar, who #succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a post on X.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

