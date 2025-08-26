Jammu and Kashmir rains: Police issue emergency helpline numbers for Reasi, Katra and other regions - check details

Jammu and Kashmir Weather: The Reasi District Police has issued a list of emergency phone numbers for people to contact amid severe rainfall in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rains lashed most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, making rivers and streams to flow in spate.

“Weather Advisory Alert: Due to inclement weather conditions rain/thunder storm in district Reasi which will continue as predicted by weather forecast, all inhabitants are requested to stay inside their houses & stay away from water bodies. In case of any emergency call, District Police Reasi,” the police said.

The water level of Chenab river in Akhnoor has started flowing 1.5 feet above the danger mark, on which the administration has declared high alert, the administration is keeping an eye on the areas adjacent to the river to rescue people.

“Four people have died in Doda district since Monday evening. A woman died in Gandoh on Monday and three deaths have been reported from Gandoh, Thathri and Bhaderwah. Besides, around 18 houses have also been damaged in heavy rains. There is no Cloudburst but heavy rains have triggered flashfloods,” said DC Doda Harvinder Singh.

A landslide hit the route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leading to some injuries, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Alert: Emergency Contact Numbers Here is a list of the emergency numbers provided by the police amid Jammu and Kashmir rains:

1. Police Control Room Reasi - 9622856295/112

2. SSP Reasi - 7051003200

3. Addl. SP Reasi - 9419113159

4. Addl. SP Katra - 7051003202

5. Dy.SP Hqrs Reasi - 7051003205

6. Dy.SP PC Pouni - 7006953334

7. Dy.SP Bhawan - 7051003203

8. SDPO Katra - 7051003204

9. SDPO Arnas - 7051003206

10. SDPO Mahore - 7051003207

11. SHO P/S Bhawan - 7051003211

12. SHO P/S Katra - 7051003212

13. SHO P/S Reasi - 7051003213

14. SHO P/S Pouni - 7051003214

15. SHO P/S Ransoo - 7051003215

16. SHO P/S Arnas - 7051003216

17. SHO P/S Chassana - 7051003217

18. SHO P/S Mahore - 7051003218

Heavy rains across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir continued for the third day on Tuesday.

“Possibility of intense/heavy to very heavy Rain/thunder at scattered places & extremely heavy rain at isolated places of JMU Div & moderate to heavy rain in South KMR during 26 Aug. Cloud burst/flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides/mudslides/shooting stones etc. stay away from water bodies/nallas/river embankments/loose structures etc. Waterlogging/flooding in the low-lying areas of JMU Div. All concerned are advised to stay alert/updated,” the IMD said in an advisory.