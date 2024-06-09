Targeting Narendra Modi over attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that all the chest-thumping propaganda of bringing peace and normalcy by the Modi (now NDA) government rings hollow.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 10 people died in a terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Even while PM, Shri Narendra Modi and his NDA Govt get sworn in and heads of several countries are in the country, a dastardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims has resulted in loss of lives of at least 10 Indians," said Kharge in a post on X.

The Congress chief further added that just three weeks ago, tourists were fired upon in Pahalgam, and several terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir are continuing unabated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All the chest-thumping propaganda of bringing peace and normalcy by the Modi (now NDA) Govt rings hollow," the Congress chief said.

Condemning the attack, Kharge said, “Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims wish and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Government & authorities should provide immediate assistance and compensation to the victims."

After terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Teryath village in Poni area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bus was enroute from Shiv Khori temple to Katra.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the terror attack.

"Prayers for the injured and condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," he said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is a very unfortunate incident. Initially, what we received in reports suggested that the bus came under a terrorist attack after they opened fire at the passenger bus," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma told ANI.

"We are very sad at this cowardly attack on pilgrims. We demand from the government to provide relief to the victims." reported ANI quoting Jammu & Kashmir Congress President Vikar Rasool Wani.

