Jammu and Kashmir receives snowfall, road to Srinagar blocked | Watch video Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday received fresh snowfall bringing cheers to the tourists and locals. A video by ANI news agency showed Basantgarh Valley that turned into a winter wonderland as it received the season's first snowfall on Thursday morning. However, due to snowfall, Mughal Road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts to Srinagar has been closed to vehicular traffic. A video of Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, covered with fresh layer of snow was shared by ANI news agency. On Wednesday, many areas in the higher reaches, including along the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh highway, received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains. At the beginning of February, snowfall happened even in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Videos showed Kedarnatha and Badrinath Dham were covered with snow on Thursday.

On Wednesday normal life was disrupted in Himachal Pradesh as the tribal areas and other high reaches received the first heavy snowfall of the year, leading to the closure of 134 roads, including four national highways.

About 15 cm deep snow was recorded in the higher reaches of the Shimla district since Tuesday night. Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti received 26 cm of snow followed by Kothi 15 cm, Sumdho 14.8 cm, Kumumseri 14.2 cm Khadrala 14 mm, Bharmour 8.6 cm, Keylong 8 cm, Manali, Sangla and Shilaroo 5 cm each, and Koksar 2.5 cm. Tissa in Chamba received 31 mm of rain followed by Saloni 25.2 mm rain, Tinder 18 mm and Manali 12 mm.

A maximum of 120 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti district as per the state emergency operation centre and about 400 transformers have been disrupted in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) fairly widespread to widespread snowfall will continue in hill states during the next five days under the influence of the western disturbances.

After experiencing a drier-than-usual December and January, IMD said that north India is most likely to receive above-normal rainfall (more than 122% of the long-period average) in February.

The national capital Delhi witnessed rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the second day on Thursday.

The heavy downpour that started on Wednesday morning has resulted in road blockages and waterlogging, further increasing the difficulty for the people of the city, who already are facing the harsh winter.

