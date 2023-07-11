National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on the hearing in SC said, "...The hearing on Article 370 is beginning. We hope that the hearing ends soon and Supreme Court's decision comes before us soon." He added, “We have been waiting for this day since 2019 as we feel our case is strong. We will also keep hope from the Supreme Court and request that it should be heard at the earliest. We expect justice, the injustice meted out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019, the cheating, the flouting of the law, be answered by the Supreme Court."

