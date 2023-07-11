Jammu and Kashmir: SC to hear batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 from August 22 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:59 AM IST
- As per SC, the hearing of pleas will be on day-to-day basis except on Monday and Friday.
The Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench on 11 July said that the hearing of the batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir will start from August 2.
The Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench on 11 July said that the hearing of the batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir will start from August 2.
As per SC, the hearing of pleas will be on day-to-day basis except Monday and Friday. Furthermore, the top court has appointed two advocates as nodal counsels for the preparation of common convenience compilations of documents.
As per SC, the hearing of pleas will be on day-to-day basis except Monday and Friday. Furthermore, the top court has appointed two advocates as nodal counsels for the preparation of common convenience compilations of documents.
The five-judge Constitution bench of SC has also fixed 27 July as deadline for filing of documents, written submissions by parties.
The five-judge Constitution bench of SC has also fixed 27 July as deadline for filing of documents, written submissions by parties.
As per SC, the written submissions shall also be filed on or before July 27 and no further additions to the convenience compilation shall be permissible.
As per SC, the written submissions shall also be filed on or before July 27 and no further additions to the convenience compilation shall be permissible.
The top court has also allowed activist Shehla Rashid Shora and IAS officer Shah Faesal’s plea for deleting name from list of petitioners challenging scrapping of Article 370.
The top court has also allowed activist Shehla Rashid Shora and IAS officer Shah Faesal’s plea for deleting name from list of petitioners challenging scrapping of Article 370.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on the hearing in SC said, "...The hearing on Article 370 is beginning. We hope that the hearing ends soon and Supreme Court's decision comes before us soon." He added, “We have been waiting for this day since 2019 as we feel our case is strong. We will also keep hope from the Supreme Court and request that it should be heard at the earliest. We expect justice, the injustice meted out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019, the cheating, the flouting of the law, be answered by the Supreme Court."
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on the hearing in SC said, "...The hearing on Article 370 is beginning. We hope that the hearing ends soon and Supreme Court's decision comes before us soon." He added, “We have been waiting for this day since 2019 as we feel our case is strong. We will also keep hope from the Supreme Court and request that it should be heard at the earliest. We expect justice, the injustice meted out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019, the cheating, the flouting of the law, be answered by the Supreme Court."
The Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35(A) from the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the same day.
The Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35(A) from the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the same day.
Yesterday, Centre had defended its decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir saying post the changes, street violence, which was engineered and orchestrated by terrorists and secessionist networks has now become a thing of the past.
Yesterday, Centre had defended its decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir saying post the changes, street violence, which was engineered and orchestrated by terrorists and secessionist networks has now become a thing of the past.
As per the Centre, Since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, the entire region has witnessed an “unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity."
As per the Centre, Since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, the entire region has witnessed an “unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity."
After the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir life has returned to normalcy there after three decades of turmoil, the Centre in its affidavit told the Supreme Court. It has been said that schools, colleges and universities are functioning without any strikes during the last three years.
After the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir life has returned to normalcy there after three decades of turmoil, the Centre in its affidavit told the Supreme Court. It has been said that schools, colleges and universities are functioning without any strikes during the last three years.
In March 2020, a five-judge Constitution bench had declined to refer to a larger 7-judge bench a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5, saying there were no reasons to refer the matter to a larger bench.
In March 2020, a five-judge Constitution bench had declined to refer to a larger 7-judge bench a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5, saying there were no reasons to refer the matter to a larger bench.
A number of petitions have been filed in the top court including those of private individuals, lawyers, activists and politicians and political parties challenging the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which splits Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
A number of petitions have been filed in the top court including those of private individuals, lawyers, activists and politicians and political parties challenging the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which splits Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)