Covid-19: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the closure of all educational institutions in the Union Territory till 15 July due to Covid situation. In an order, the administration said that all universities, colleges, technical or skill development institutions in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in person education to the students till 15 July.

"All universities, colleges, technical/skill development institutions in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in person education to the students till 15.07.2021, except for the courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/ research/ thesis work and internship etc. Teaching in all these institutions will be in online mode," the order said as per news agency ANI.

Teaching in all these institutions will be in online mode. It also stated that all schools and coaching centre in the Union Territory shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to students of all classes till 15 July.

On Sunday, J&K reported 415 new Covid cases — 171 are from Jammu Division and 244 are from Kashmir Division. In the last 24 hours, 745 people recovered from the infection while eight succumbed to Covid.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 78 cases, followed by 63 in Pulwama district. The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 5,292 in the Union Territory, while 3,05,135 patients have recovered so far.

J&K has 29 confirmed cases of black fungus but no fresh case detected in the last 24 hours.

