Jammu and Kashmir: Schools, colleges to remain closed till July 15

"All universities, colleges, technical/skill development institutions in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in person education to the students till 15.07.2021, except for the courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/ research/ thesis work and internship etc. Teaching in all these institutions will be in online mode," the order said as per news agency ANI.

