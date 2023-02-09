Jammu and Kashmir SDMA issues avalanche warning for 12 districts
- The SDMA have advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas for safety purposes.
Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on 9 February has issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts including Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch for the next 24 hours.
