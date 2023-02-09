Jammu and Kashmir SDMA issues avalanche warning for 12 districts

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on 9 February has issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts including Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch for the next 24 hours.

According to the SDMA, a 'medium danger' level avalanche is likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres over Anantnag, Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts.

On the other side, an avalanche with a 'low danger' level is likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres over Reasi, Rajouri and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours.

The SDMA have advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas for safety purposes.

Earlier on 5 February, two Border Roads Organisation (BRO)'s labourers were killed and another went missing following an avalanche hit them near Chika in the Lahaul subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti district.

The deceased persons were identified as Ram Budha (19) and Rakesh, while the missing person has been identified as Passang Chhering Lama, a resident of Nepal.

With agency inputs.