Jammu and Kashmir: Search operation launched after Pakistani drone sighted along International Border in Samba district

Months after India's Operation Sindoor to counter terrorism, a Pakistani drone was spotted flying over a forward village located in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials on Saturday informed PTI. Hovering along the International Border, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle prompted security alert.

As per the report, the drone-like object was seen approaching from the Shehbaz Sharif ruled country. The UAV triggered alarm in the border belt after it was seen hovering over Nanga village in the Ramgarh sector on October 3, Friday, night.

Security was tightened to ensure that there was no airdropping of any payload like narcotics and weapons from across the border. Security forces and police teams were promptly deployed, according to officials. Security has been beefed up in the location where the drone was spotted and in the adjoining villages as a precautionary measure. The search operation to find the UAV is underway.

This incident was reported on the same day Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning to Pakistan against terrorist activities in India. Asserting that India would not show any restraint in Operation Sindoor 2.0, he said, “India is fully prepared this time. We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time, the action will be such that perhaps Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to exist geographically. If Pakistan wants to continue with its position in geography, it should stop its state-sponsored terrorism,” ANI reported.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra The Indian Army on October 4 issued a tender to purchase six AK-630 30mm guns from a state-owned firm. Mission Sudarshan Chakra is a national security initiative that aims to provide protection to population centres and centres of faith sharing border with Pakistan. It aims to develop a comprehensive, multi-layered, indigenous defence system by 2035.

To protect key installations from various enemy attacks, Mission Sudarshan Chakra was announced on India's Independence Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to integrate surveillance, cyber security and air defence systems.

It is important to note that Indian Army's Air Defence played a key role in thwarting Pakistani aerial attacks with the help of drones and aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

