Business News/ News / India/  J-K: Security deployed following blast outside Gurudwara in Poonch

J-K: Security deployed following blast outside Gurudwara in Poonch

ANI

The blast occurred late Tuesday night outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch. Security forces deployed, awaiting further details.

Visuals show that, due to the blast, a wall was damaged. (Photo: ANI)

Security forces have been deployed after a blast took place outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch.

Visuals show that, due to the blast, a wall was damaged.

The blast took place late Tuesday night.

Further details are awaited.

