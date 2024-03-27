J-K: Security deployed following blast outside Gurudwara in Poonch

The blast occurred late Tuesday night outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch. Security forces deployed, awaiting further details.

Security forces have been deployed after a blast took place outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visuals show that, due to the blast, a wall was damaged.

The blast took place late Tuesday night.

Further details are awaited.

