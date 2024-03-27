J-K: Security deployed following blast outside Gurudwara in Poonch
The blast occurred late Tuesday night outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch. Security forces deployed, awaiting further details.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Security forces have been deployed after a blast took place outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch.
Visuals show that, due to the blast, a wall was damaged.
The blast took place late Tuesday night.
Further details are awaited.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!