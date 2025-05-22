Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces clash with terrorists in Singhpora area of Kishtwar

An exchange of fire was reported between Security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday morning, the police said.

"Exchange of fire started between Security Forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"Op Trashi. Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint #operation with @JmuKmrPolice at #Chhatru, #Kishtwar today morning. Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralize the terrorists," said White Knight Corps in a post on X.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on May 16, VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone, said that six terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir under two separate operations in Kelar, Shopian and Tral conducted by the Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people including a Nepali national, Indian forces have intensified counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes that targeted and destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Nearly 100 terror operatives were eliminated at key bases across Pakistan. Notable targets included Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Muridke, a major training base of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(This is a developing story)